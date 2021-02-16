Mississippi Resident Confirmed to Have New Strain of Covid-19

A Mississippi resident is diagnosed with new strain of Covid-19. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, “the first case of a COVID-19 variant strain in a Mississippi resident. A case of the B.1.1.7 UK variant strain of COVID-19 was confirmed during routine testing.

No international travel or spread to contacts is known to have occurred, but additional investigation is ongoing.”

*The B.1.1.7 variant strain has been identified in 40 U.S. states and is known to spread more easily and quickly than other strains. While suspected, currently there is no direct evidence that this strain causes a more severe infection or a higher risk of death.

The MSDH went on to say that current available vaccines are expected to be effective against variant strains, but further research continues.