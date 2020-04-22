New Covid Cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 178 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 51 cases overall including 4 LTC cases. Leake is reporting 108 cases overall with 1 death, Neshoba is reporting 91 cases overall with 2 deaths. Winston is reporting 36 cases. 10 additional deaths are confirmed with 193 deaths overall. 120 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 71 Caucasian, and 2 other. 4,894 cases are reported overall across the state, 2,582 of which are African American, 1,663 are Caucasian, 420 are other, and 229 are reported under investigation.