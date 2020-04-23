New Covid Cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 259 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 62 cases overall including 4 LTC cases. Leake is reporting 118 cases overall with 1 death, Neshoba has 102 cases overall with 2 deaths and now reporting 1 LTC case. Winston is reporting 37 cases. 8 additional deaths are confirmed with 201 deaths overall. 126 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 73 Caucasian, and 2 other. 5,153 cases are reported overall across the state, 2,718 of which are African American, 1,756 are Caucasian, 456 are other, and 223 are reported under investigation.