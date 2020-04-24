New Covid Cases Reported In Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 281 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Attala is reporting 68 cases overall including 8 LTC cases. Leake is reporting 136 cases overall with 1 death, Neshoba is reporting 116 cases overall with 2 deaths and 1 LTC case. Winston is reporting 38 cases. 8 additional deaths are confirmed with 209 deaths overall. 128 of those deaths are reported to be African American, 80 Caucasian, and 1 other. 5.434 cases are reported overall across the state, 2,860 of which are African American, 1,846 are Caucasian, 514 are other, and 214 are reported under investigation.