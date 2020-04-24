New Jobs Possibly Coming to Leake

New Jobs are possibly coming to Leake County. The Walnut Grove Prison Authority is in the process of accepting operational management proposals for the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility. Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion said “we are in a holding pattern right now. Proposals are due on May 4th. We are hopeful that new operations at the prison will become part of a positive solution. At full running capacity the prison provides 200-300 jobs.” Over 140,000 unemployment applications were received statewide within the last month.