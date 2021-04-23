New Law Makes More Inmates Eligible for Possible Parole

A new Mississippi law will make more inmates eligible for the possibility of parole. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2795 on Thursday. It becomes law July 1. Mississippi has one of the highest incarceration rates in the nation. Some people are serving long sentences for nonviolent offenses. The state’s prison system came under Justice Department investigation last year after outbreaks of violence. Reeves vetoed a similar bill last year. A key difference is that this year’s bill will not allow parole consideration for anyone convicted of murder. A group called Empower Mississippi says the new law allows rehabilitated inmates to earn redemption. AP)