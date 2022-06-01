New Options For Mothers Looking For Baby Formula

A program which provides supplemental nutrition for women, infants and children in Mississippi is expanding the types of baby formula on its approved product list to help mothers deal with the nationwide formula shortage. The WIC program began offering those new options this week for families who qualify. Meanwhile, Mississippi’s largest hospital is optimistic that formula supplies will be increasing now that manufacturers have boosted production and shipments are coming in from other countries. The University of Mississippi Medical Center says parents in rural areas of the state have had the toughest time getting the formula their babies need because supplies were already tighter in those communities before the shortage occurred.