New site for bail hearing of Curtis Flowers

A judge has set a new site for next week’s bail hearing for a Mississippi man who has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store.

Court officials said Monday that Curtis Flowers’ hearing will take place Dec. 16 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Winona.

Last week, Circuit Judge Joseph Loper said the hearing would take place on that date in another county. But Loper’s schedule changed, and the hearing was moved to Montgomery County, where Flowers is charged.

Four of Flowers’ convictions were overturned, and two ended in mistrials. (AP)