New Tag Features Magnolia Blossom

Mississippi’s new standard license plate will have something in common with the new state flag– a magnolia blossom. A design submitted by a Starkville woman will be used for the tags issued starting in January. It was chosen from among more than 400 submissions as the state allowed the public to suggest tag designs last year. It features navy blue letters and numbers on a white background with the Mississippi logo at the top and the magnolia blossom in the middle. The License Tag Commission, made up of the governor, attorney general, state treasurer and commissioner of revenue, selected the design submitted by Leah Frances Eaton.