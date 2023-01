On Sunday at 12:30 a.m., there was a report of an accident on Highway 35 just south of the Attala-Leake line. Possible injuries were reported, and it was stated that the roadway was blocked. Upon officer’s arrival, it was determined there were no injuries, and EMS was cancelled.

All in all, it was a quiet New Year’s Day in Leake County. There was the one minor fender bender, a few common domestic calls, and a grass fire or two quickly put out.