New Year’s Eve Firework Guidelines for City of Philadelphia

Fireworks can be used in the City of Philadelphia this New Years Eve. According to Philadelphia City Hall officials fireworks are allowed in city limits between 12pm-1am on December 31st in to the morning of January 1st. However, there are some restrictions.

It is illegal and a violation to discharge or ignite fireworks

in these circumstances:

1. Within 1000 ft. of a hospital

2. Under or on cars and other vehicles

3. Within 75 ft. of a location where fireworks are sold

4. Within 100 ft. from any gas pump, filling station or bulk fuel storage facility

5. Within 600 ft. of any Church

The discharge and use of fireworks are not permitted on public roadways,

parks or any other public property. It is also illegal to throw, cast or

otherwise propel a pyrotechnic device in the direction or path of any person

or group, or from or in the direction of any car or vehicle;

Any person violating this ordinance shall, upon conviction, be guilty of a

misdemeanor, and may be punished by a fine of not more than $ 1,000.00, or

by imprisonment for not more than six (6) months, or both by fine and

imprisonment; and

Each day this Ordinance is violated shall constitute a separate offense under

this Ordinance.