The Spooky Boo Drive Thru is tomorrow. According to Newton City Chamber of Commerce the Halloween drive thru event is for kids 12 and under. Families are instructed to go to the Newton Depot Parking lot. Bags of candy will be distributed directly to cars. Social distancing guidelines do apply. Times are between 3:00-5:00pm.

Spooky Boo Drive-Thru

Newton Depot Parking Lot

128 South Main Street Newton, MS

Saturday October 31 3:00PM-5:00PM

12 and under please