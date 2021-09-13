Nicholas May Bring Rain to Central Miss.

STATE WIDE–Another tropical storm has formed and is threatening to bring rain, possibly heavy rain, to central Mississippi. But, it is still uncertain when that could happen.

LISTEN: Ashlyn Jackson discusses Nicholas

“The main threat is gonna be rainfall. However, we’re not sure about how much rainfall exactly,” said forecaster Ashlyn Jackson, with the National Weather Service in Jackson. “It just depends on wherever Tropical Storm Nicholas dissipates.

Nicholas is not expected to make landfall in the state, but rather to skirt the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. When it comes ashore, Mississippi will be on the eastern side of it, and the course may take its remains across the state.

Here are the early Monday morning Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Nicholas. The latest NHC forecast is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB and your local weather prediction is at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/BT8LRgFnf3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2021

“Possibly Wednesday, mid-0week into the end of the week,” was the prediction, said Jackson. But, she said that was still uncertain.

She said you should not expect any wind of tornado threats from the system.