Nichols, Gregory Selected Mr. and Miss ECCC

Trey Nichols of Morton and Taylor Gregory of Louisville were selected Mr. and Miss East Central Community College for the 2021-22 school year by vote of the student body.

Nichols, a graduate of East Rankin Academy, is a pre-nursing major. At East Central, he is a member of the Concert Choir and Vocé vocal ensemble.

He is the son of Jimmie and Tracy Nichols of Morton.

A graduate of Winston Academy and a pre-medicine major, Gregory serves as co-president of the Baptist Student Union, fundraising chairman for Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and is a member of Warrior Corps and serves as an officer for the Student Body Association.

She is the daughter of Christal and Neil Gregory of Louisville.

