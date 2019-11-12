Nominate a Family! The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

This Christmas, Boswell Media and Triple M Motors have partnered to bring unexpected holiday cheer to families in our communities.

You can nominate families you know who may need some unexpected holiday cheer this Christmas. Applications are available online at kicks96news.com.

Lolly Clause will be delivering Christmas gifts to families in our listing area!

Listen to kicks96, when you hear us live on location, stop by and get a card to help us fill the wish list of the families who have been selected.

And you can get pictures with our very own Lolly Claus.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.