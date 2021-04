Opening night is tonight at Northside Park. Game times are 6:00pm and 7:15pm. Game length is 5 innings or 1 hour and 10 minutes depending on which comes first according to Northside Park officials. There are still possible pitch counter as well as umpire openings. To be an umpire you must be 17 years or older. For more information contact North Side Park at (601)-656-4101.