Number of Students With Covid-19 Doubled Within Week According to MSDH

(AP) — New confirmed cases of coronavirus among students in Mississippi doubled in a week’s time. That’s according to data from the state department of health. The number of students who tested positive for coronavirus increased from around 580 to more than 1,000. Last week, schools reported more than 70 outbreaks. Children generally don’t appear to get sick or experience symptoms as often as adults when they’re infected with coronavirus. However, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said at least three children have died of coronavirus complications since the pandemic began. Several teachers have died. WREG-TV reports this week that a teacher’s aide in DeSoto County died of coronavirus.