NWS To Survey Local Storm Damage Today

A National Weather Service survey team today plans to inspect Wednesday’s storm damage in Attala and Leake counties to determine if it was caused by a tornado—and if so, how strong that storm might have been. Already, ten tornadoes have been confirmed in Mississippi, two in both Lamar and Jackson counties and one each in the city of Jackson and in Warren, Noxubee, Forrest, Panola and Perry counties.

More than 4-thousand customers across the state are still without electricity this morning after Wednesday’s storms. In Attala County, 389 outages are being reported with 57 in Leake County.