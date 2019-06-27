Officers changed report about man’s release after he dies

Two hospital police officers changed their report about where they released a man after he was killed in highway traffic.

WAPT-TV reports the University of Mississippi Medical Center officers originally reported they released 26-year-old Jaylion Jim at a downtown Jackson jail on June 18. They actually released him at a convenience store after the Hinds County Adult Detention Center in Raymond refused to jail him. That’s because Jim was only charged with misdemeanor public intoxication and trespassing.

Jim walked into traffic on Mississippi 18 and was struck and killed.

Spokesman Marc Rolph says the medical center’s police chief has ordered officers to not release anyone without contacting a supervisor. Rolph says officials believe the report change was isolated.

Officers Taaffe McGruder and Justin Harper remain suspended as an investigation continues.