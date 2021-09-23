Oktoberfest Vender Sign Up Deadline

The deadline to sign up as a vendor for this year’s Oktoberfest in Carthage is Friday September 24th.

The Oktoberfest will be held at the beautiful Old Elementary School located at 504 North Van Buren Street.

If you would like to sign up to be a vendor at the Oktoberfest, you can sign up here.

The first ever candycorn cornhole tournament will be Saturday October 2nd beginning at 10 a.m. It’s $20 per team to enter and the winning team splits the pot.

You can register for the tournament by emailing Dakota Killingsworth at [email protected] or you can register on site the morning of the tournament by 9:30 a.m.