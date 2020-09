Vendor applications for Oktoberfest are still being accepted.The booths are booking quickly according to Leake Main Street Chamber Director Russell Baty but some space is still available.The 48th annual Oktoberfest Arts and Craft Show runs October 2nd and 3rd, at the Carthage Coliseum.

For more information call 601-267-9231.

***Spaces inside and out of the coliseum will comply with CDC guidelines, governmental orders and recommendations.