Pearl River Resort is proud to be part of the Ole Miss trophy tour that allows Rebel fans to view and photograph the coveted hardware from the 2022 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ole Miss won the coveted title with a three-game sweep of Oklahoma.

The 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy will be shown in the Golden Moon VIP Room on Thursday, July 28th, from 5 pm until 7 pm.