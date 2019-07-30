Olivia Delaney Adams named Miss Neshoba County Fair 2019 (Video)

Olivia Delaney Adams is the new Miss Neshoba County Fair 2019. Adams is the 18-year old daughter of Cindy and Jerry Byrd and Chirs Adams.

Adams was crowned Monday night at the Neshoba County Fair. Adams will be attending ECCC followed by majoring in pre-dentistry at Mississippi State University.

Alli Grace Perry was named first alternate and second alternate went to Macy Fanning.

Seven contestants competed in the Miss Neshoba County Fair Pageant. The new Miss Neshoba County received a full four-semester tuition to East Central Community College.