One Car Accident on Hwy. 35 North in Singleton

6:42 am – Barnes Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Leake County Deputies were called to a one car accident near the Singleton Dollar General. A car ran off the road and an occupant of the vehicle was complaining of neck pain.

7:14 am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of drug activity on Mars Hill Road.

11:06 am – Leake County Deputies were called to a car accident on North Pearl Street. No injuries were reported.

12:02 pm – Leake County Deputies responded to an alarm on Scarborough Road.