One Car MVA in Leake County

1:55 am – Carthage Police were dispatched to Westbrook Apartments in response to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress there.

2:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Highway 487 when they received a call about a power line down across the roadway.

7:17 am – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Center Crossing Road. No injuries were reported.

9:05 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Ofahoma Volunteers and were called about trees down across the roadway at Highway 16 West near the Natchez Trace.

11:54 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called about an individual running at throwing rope towards passing vehicles on Highway 13 near Piggtown Road.