One Car Roll-Over in Leake

12:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to assist Walnut Grove Police when they received a call reporting gunshots being fired into a residence on Main Street in Walnut Grove. No one in the home was injured.

1:33 a.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting that a car wrecked, hitting a house on Highway 16 West.

4:22 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Walnut Grove Road when they received a call reporting two vehicles repeatedly driving by a residence firing shots into the home. No injuries were reported.

3:37 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on Highway 35 North.

3:39 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Madden Volunteers responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident resulting in a roll-over on Highway 488 near Galilee. One person was transported to the hospital.