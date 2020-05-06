One death and over 30 cases of COVID-19 reported at Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko

One person has died and over 30 have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko.

The Mississippi VA announced those numbers in a press release sent Wednesday afternoon.

The release confirmed that the one death was a male resident who died Tuesday, May 5.

Over 250 tests were given to staff and residents after the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the facility.

Of those 250 tests, 30 residents and 12 staff members tested positive and there are 10 pending tests at the Mississippi Department of Health lab.

Attala County has reported 38 cases of COVID-19 in long term health facilities and has 159 case in total since the outbreak began.

The complete press release can be viewed below.

It is with the deepest of sympathies that we share that one of our heroes at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, who tested positive for COVID-19 died yesterday.

We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and his loved ones during this difficult time.

After the first positive diagnosis of COVID-19, all residents and staff at the Kosciusko home were issued a COVID-19 test. All 12 staff members are at home recovering.

At this time, less than 10 tests are pending results at the Mississippi Department of Health lab.

All COVID positive residents are currently isolated to one wing of the veterans home in Kosciusko. There are currently no active cases of COVID-19 at any of the other three Mississippi State Veterans Affairs homes in Collins, Jackson or Oxford.

MSVA continues to strictly follow enhanced infectious disease protocols, including increased cleaning frequency, ceasing visitation, strictly screening staff upon entry to each facility, and mandated use of required PPE. MSVA has also continued to stay in close connection with federal, state and VA partners during the pandemic to include the VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi Department of Health, MEMA and state leadership.

MSVA continues to offer “virtual” and window visits to our veterans at each home to stay connected to family members during this difficult time.