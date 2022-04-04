One Person in Hospital After Crash in Leake

HomeLeakeOne Person in Hospital After Crash in Leake

12:00 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to calls from a residence on Williams Street reporting a disturbance in progress there.

12:28 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Old Canton Road regarding possible prowlers in the area.

1:44 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on HWY 25 North near the area when they received calls reporting a possible break-in in progress.

8:26 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the Westwood apartments on Street regarding a domestic disturbance that took place there.

10:51 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Walnut Grove Police, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 35 in Walnut Grove in front of 35 Express convenience store. One person was taken to the hospital.

1:32 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded a call reporting property damage at a residence on Stewart Road.

