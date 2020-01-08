One Time City Wide Trash Pick-Up Set in Carthage

One Time City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, and Thursday, January 23, 2020.

The City of Carthage will begin a two-day city-wide trash pick-up offering services to dispose of trash, debris, appliances, household furniture, mattresses or other items for disposal, placed on the side of the street with the exception of tires, vehicles, microwaves, computers, and televisions these items will not be picked up. City trucks will begin the clean-up at 7:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Also, for your convenience a roll off dumpster will be on site at the Carthage Coliseum during this time. Citizens may haul and dump any items listed above directly into the dumpster.