Online Registration Underway for ECCC’s Fall, Summer, and May Terms

Students interested in attending East Central Community College for the Fall 2020 Term can begin registering for classes starting today. Registration for ECCC’s Summer 2020 June and July terms and the May Three-Week “Maymester” Term is ongoing.

The college’s Fall 2020 academic schedule includes Full and Intensive Term on-campus classes in Decatur and at centers in Philadelphia and Carthage, as well as Full, Intensive, and Five-Week Online terms. The Summer 2020 June Term and the Maymester Term will be online classes only due to the COVID-19 situation. A decision concerning whether July Term courses will be offered on-campus has not been made; however, students can still register for the July Term.

“Because we are unable to hold on-campus New Student Orientation sessions due to the coronavirus, we decided to open up registration for Fall 2020 Term courses to all admitted students for their convenience,” said Dr. Randall Lee, vice president for student services.

“In addition to Fall 2020 Full and Intensive Term on-campus and online courses, registration also is ongoing for summer sessions in May, June, and July, which are great opportunities for current students who might need to catch up or for university students who are home for the summer.”

Lee added that the college would provide Orientation for all new students for the Fall 2020 Term either in an online format later in the summer or when classes resume on-campus in August.

Registration for any ECCC academic term is done online at www.eccc.edu using the myEC portal under the Student tab, which includes all the information students need to register. Admitted students will be emailed specific information on how to register.

In order to register, students must complete the admissions process: complete and submit the Application for Admission; submit ACT or Accuplacer scores, which are used for placement in English and math; and submit high school or college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.

Students who have already satisfied all three steps in the admissions process will have received information from the ECCC Office of Admissions on how to log-in to myEC and how to register for classes.

Complete course listings for the Fall 2020, Summer 2020, and Maymester terms and Academic Calendars for 2019-20 and 2020-21, which include start and end dates for all terms, are located under the myEC tab on the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.

Students who need assistance registering for classes once logged in to myEC should contact [email protected]. Students who have questions about their admissions status or who need help in applying to attend ECCC should contact the Office of Admissions at [email protected] or 601-635-6207.