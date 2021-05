The Open Air Revival starts tonight. Pastor Quentin Harmon, Evangelist Luther Martin, Worship Artist Tabitha Martin, Worship Artist Tyler Jones and Prophet Jawaski Gardner will participate. All will join the REFRESH team with Pastor and Co-Pastor Thompson in Kosciusko. The Open Air Revival will run from tonight May 31st-June 2nd, starting at 7pm. Location is 450 Ms Highway 12. Free food will be provided. Everyone is welcome.