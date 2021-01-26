Open Arms Curbside Food Distribution Is Today

Open Arms food distribution continues today in Philadelphia. Food will be given out between 3:45-5:15pm. And organizers are encouraging you to share food distribution information with family, friends, or neighbors who may benefit from receiving food staples during this current economic crisis. Please remember official guidelines listed below.
Remember our guidelines:
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*Distribution will cease at
5:15 PM or when all bags have been distributed.
If you have questions, please contact us at:
601-663-8505 or
Open Arms, Inc.
Curbside Food Distribution
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
3:45-5:15
239 Railroad Ave.