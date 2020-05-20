Open Arms Encourages Rural Churches to Reach Out for Food Distribution

Open Arms, Inc. will be providing emergency food distribution bags next Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 239 Railroad Avenue in Philadelphia. The food bags will be handed out curbside with a drive-by distribution one per car from 4:30-6:30 pm.

According to Co-Chair John Bowen, “It has come to our attention there are many folks in the rural areas of Neshoba County that do not have internet or access to our media invitations to know about our food distribution program. We hope the rural churches who know these people will reach out to Open Arms and help get these bags in the hands of those needing assistance. We are requesting pastors or church members to make sure anyone that needs a bag is informed of the distribution, even offer to pick a bag up for them or offer them a ride.”

“It’s a blessing we have so many gracious volunteers and community supporters,” says Co-Chair Kaye Rowell. “We are trying to do this in the safest way for our volunteers and recipients. We cannot accept anyone walking up and we cannot deliver. We are delighted Philadelphia Sertoma Club will help us with this distribution. We hope to reach to as many folks as we can with these emergency food bags. Even though we cannot deliver, we are encouraging family members, neighbors and friends of elderly or people without transportation to come by for them and get their bag. If they need items, we want to help get them in the right households.”

The City of Philadelphia Police department will be on hand directing all the traffic. People are asked to line up from the direction of Old Mexico and continue north to the Open Arms building. The bags will be handed into the passenger side window by volunteers wearing gloves and masks.

The traffic will only enter on Railroad Avenue and depart turning down Rea Street. “Mayor Young and the City of Philadelphia are so supportive of the Open Arms mission to serve our community with food for those in need, “states Bowen.