Open Arms food distribution continues today. The food is available to anyone who needs it. You are encouraged to spread the word. Curbside food distribution is available between 3:45-5:15pm today. Social distancing guidelines are required for this drive thru service. If you have any questions call 601-663-8505. 
See additional guidelines and details below.
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*Distribution will cease at
5:15 PM or when all bags have been distributed.
Open Arms Inc.
239 Railroad Ave.
Philadelphia, MS 39360

