Philadelphia-Open Arms Food Distribution Drive Thru Today Starting at 3:45pm

Open Arms food distribution continues today. Due to shorter fall and winter days as well as daylight savings time, Open Arms inc. times of distribution will now be 3:45pm-5:15pm starting today. And Open Arms is still receiving donations as well. If you would like to donate or become a volunteer call 601-663-8505 or [email protected] Also, see guidelines below.

Remember our guidelines:

*STAY in your vehicle.

*Roll down your passenger window.

*One bag per vehicle.

*Distribution will cease at

5:15 PM or when all bags have been distributed.