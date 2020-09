Open Arms in Philadelphia is having another food distribution this afternoon at 4:30 until it’s gone. If you need it please come. If you have a friend, neighbor, or family member that can’t get there, please come get a bag of groceries for them. It is easy. Just pull up and a volunteer will put a bag in your vehicle. Open Arms needs volunteers. You can also make a donation. Reach out to them at 601-663-8505 or [email protected]