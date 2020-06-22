Open Arms Food Distribution Tomorrow

Open Arms, Inc. will be providing emergency food distribution bags on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 239 Railroad Avenue in Philadelphia, MS. The food bags will be handed out curbside with a drive-by distribution one per car from 4:30-6:30 pm.

According to Co-Chair John Bowen, “Our last food distribution two weeks ago helped over 275 households with much needed groceries for their families. We were overwhelmed with the kindness of so many folks helping us get our food distribution bags into the hands of people without transportation or house-bound. We are truly blessed with community support for Open Arms Ministry with money donations, food donations and the donation of time by so many volunteers. We have also been blessed the last two times with fresh produce from local vendors and farmers. ”

The City of Philadelphia Police department will be on hand directing all the traffic. People are asked to line up from the direction of Old Mexico and continue north to the Open Arms building. The bags will be handed into the passenger side window by volunteers from Kicks96/Boswell Media, WTOK, Miss Neshoba County Fair Olivia Adams, and the Distinguished Young Woman of Neshoba County, Mary Kate Moran and all will be wearing gloves and masks. Bags cannot be given to any person walking up.

The traffic will only enter on Railroad Avenue and depart turning down Rea Street. “Mayor Young and the City of Philadelphia are so supportive of the Open Arms mission to serve our community with food for those in need, “states Bowen.