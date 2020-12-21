Open Arms Last Food Distribution For The Year Will Be Tomorrow

Open Arms, Inc. Curbside Food Distribution will continue tomorrow. However it will be for the last time until 2021. Open Arms officials announced that “If you know family, friends, or neighbors who may benefit from receiving food staples during the current economic crisis, please share the details about our food distribution.” The service is available from 3:45-5:15 pm or until food runs out. For any questions call 601-663-8505
Remember our guidelines:
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*Distribution will cease at 5:15 PM or when all bags have been distributed.
If you have questions, please contact us at:
601-663-8505 or [email protected]
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
3:45-5:15
239 Railroad Ave.
Philadelphia, MS 39360