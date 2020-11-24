Open Arms to Distribute Food Today

Open Arms food distribution drive thru continues today. However, food will now be available from 3:45-5:15 pm due to daylight savings time. Also, Open Arms is still receiving donations as well. If you would like to donate or become a volunteer call 601-663-8505 or [email protected] See additional guidelines below.
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
3:45 pm-5:15pm
239 Railroad Ave.
Philadelphia, MS 39360
Remember our guidelines:
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*Distribution will cease at
5:15 PM or when all bags have been distributed.
****”Our efforts to address hunger and food insecurities in our community would not be possible without our faithful volunteers who unselfishly continue to give of their time and efforts.
If you know family, friends, or neighbors who may benefit from receiving food staples during the current and economic crisis, please share the details about our food distribution.”