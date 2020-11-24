Open Arms to Distribute Food Today

Open Arms food distribution drive thru continues today. However, food will now be available from 3:45-5:15 pm due to daylight savings time. Also, Open Arms is still receiving donations as well. If you would like to donate or become a volunteer call 601-663-8505 or [email protected] See additional guidelines below.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 3:45 pm-5:15pm 239 Railroad Ave. Philadelphia, MS 39360 Remember our guidelines: *STAY in your vehicle. *Roll down your passenger window. *One bag per vehicle. *Distribution will cease at 5:15 PM or when all bags have been distributed.

****”Our efforts to address hunger and food insecurities in our community would not be possible without our faithful volunteers who unselfishly continue to give of their time and efforts.