Reminder: Open Arms to Provide Drive Thru Food Distribution Tomorrow

Open Arms in Philadelphia is holding drive by food distribution tomorrow. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues until the food is gone. If you have a friend, neighbor, or family member that can’t get there, come get a bag of groceries for them. Also, Neshoba Central High School Beta Club will be collecting canned fruits and vegetables for Open Arms through December 11th. The club is asking you to bring canned goods to the football game against Cleveland on October 30th.

For more information or to get involved call 601-663-8505 or [email protected]