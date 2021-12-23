“Operation Highlife” Targets Meth In Central Mississippi

A joint investigation which included several local law enforcement agencies has led to a prison sentence for a Texas man involved in methamphetamine distribution in central Mississippi. Jerome Miller, Jr., 42, of Dallas pleaded guilty in June to a drug conspiracy charge and has been given 190 months in federal prison. The investigation dubbed “Operation Highlife” was led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics with assistance from a number of other agencies including the Philadelphia Police Department, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, the Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office and the Carthage Police Department.