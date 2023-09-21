Orchestra President Previews Kosy Concert

A big concert for a small town. The Mississippi Symphony Orchestra performs in Kosciusko Thursday night.

“We feel it’s very, very important to expose as many people as we can to the joy of music and experiencing the music, live music, high quality live music as a group,” says Jenny Mann, the orchestra’s president and executive director. “We’re very pleased to be able to come to a small town like Kosciusko.”

The concert is being held at the Skipworth Performing Arts Center. And some local students will get a taste of the music too.

“We have two groups going up earlier in the day playing for some high school kids. And then, in the evening, we’ll be performing a mixture of classical and popular favorites.”

The music on the program ranges from John Philip Sousa to the Beatles.