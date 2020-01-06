Outgoing Governor Bryant Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 “Mississippi School Choice Week”; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

Mississippi students, communities to hold more than 600 events as part of nation’s record-breaking celebration of school choice

Outgoing Gov. Phil Bryant has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Mississippi School Choice Week. Dozens of other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations as part of the historic celebration of K-12 education.

More than 50,000 events and activities, including 640 in Mississippi, have been independently planned around the country for the tenth annual National School Choice Week. From capitol rallies to school fairs, these events aim to recognize the importance of education and inspire conversations about the choices parents have, or want to have, for their children.

“We’re grateful that former Gov. Bryant has issued this proclamation and raised awareness about education in the Magnolia State,” said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. “We hope parents across the country will use this week to learn more about their school options and explore what type of educational environment works best for their kids.”

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.