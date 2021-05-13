Walnut Grove to Realize Loan Forgiveness Over $1,000,000 for New Sewer Project

Walnut Grove is getting another lift in community restoration and improvements. And this time it’s the sewer and water system. Mayor Brian Gomillion said “We are being proactive in our approach to rehabbing the 60 year old sewer infrastructure in Walnut Grove. It’s not going to fix itself. Due to the socio economic demographics of the town we are able to realize loan forgiveness of just over $1,000,000 in phase one. The town is also now in the design phase of rehabbing portions of the towns water infrastructure.” Some of the allocated funds have been provided by MDEQ.

Last week the town was hit by an EF1 tornado. Talk about bouncing back.