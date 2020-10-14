Over 60 shots fired into Kosciusko apartment in weekend shooting

Police are investigating a weekend shooting at a Kosciusko apartment complex where over 60 shots were fired.

According to Chief of Police Herbert Dew, the shooting happened at 11:45 pm Friday, Oct. 9 at Hickory Hills Apartments on Hwy 12 west.

Dew said approximately 20 shots were fired inside the apartment and close to 50 rounds were fired from the outside in.

Shell casings from five different types of weapons were found at the scene. Those were from handguns and assault style rifles.

Three people were injured during the shooting.

A 34-year-old male was shot in the lower right leg. He was taken to a Jackson hospital and has since been released. A 20-year-old male was shot in the lower left leg. He was treated at Baptist Medical Center Attala and released that night.

Those two victims were inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

The third victim, a 47-year-old female, was three apartments down when a bullet came through the window and hit her in the abdomen. As of this report, she is still in the hospital.

“This was probably the worst case I’ve ever seen of a shooting into a dwelling,” said Dew. “There’s no reason for anyone to have survived this, but they [victims] did.”

Dew said there are no suspects at this time, but investigators are working a lead and it’s possible the shooting is connected to an incident that happened outside of Attala County.

Several witnesses reported seeing a silver Dodge Charger at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or at http://www.centralmscrimestoppers.com.

Tips can also be turned in to the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

All information will be confidential.