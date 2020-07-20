P-EBT payments are on the way. The Mississippi Dept. Of Human Services announced that they are in the process of mailing the P-EBT payments. “Be on the lookout for a plain white envelope with a yellow card enclosed.”

The card has numerical digits but no name on it. See photo. For additional information log on to-www.mdhs.ms.gov

****Pandemic EBT (P-EBT): The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, authorized through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, provides states a critical opportunity to provide support, efficiently and comprehensively, to families that rely on free or reduced-price school meals when school is open.