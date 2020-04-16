Paint The Town Red is Coming To Neshoba County

Paint the Town Red is coming. Neshoba General and The Community Development Partnership is kicking off its “Paint the Town Red Day”, on Monday, April 20th, 2020. “The “red” movement is making its way across the country as people ban together in a safe social distance to show we will make it through this public health crisis, and be stronger for it,” according to Annette Watkins, Neshoba General spokesperson. The community is encouraged to join together to place a red ribbon on a tree, a mailbox or a door at home or business as a symbol of hope to healthcare teams, first responders and others. Take photos and share on social media, or send them to [email protected] with the subject Wear Red. #NeshobaWearsRed.