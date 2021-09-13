Parents Dead In Central Miss. Wreck, Children Airlifted

DECATUR, Miss.–A man and a woman are dead and their children airlifted to Batson children’s Hospital in Jackson in a wreck on Hwy. 15, in Newton County. The Sheriff’s department said the wreck was a head-on and involved three vehicles.

The report from the Miss. Highway Patrol said Mary Evans, 29, of Decatur, was driving a Honda CRV. Treyon Mack, 30, of Decatur, was behind her in a Ford Expedition. They were both hit head-on by a Chevy Silverado, driven by Christopher Cook, 22, of Decatur.

Evans and Mack both died.

Cook was sent to the hospital in Meridian.

The children were riding in the Honda CRV, and were not in their seatbelts, said the report. Tamara M. Bradley, 25, of Decatur,, a passenger in the Honda CRV, was not hurt. Cornelius M. Bradley, 27, of Decatur, also a passenger in the Honda CRV, was airlifted from Laird Hospital to UMC with serious injuries.

The report did not name the children. Mack and Evans were their parents.