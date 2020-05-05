Parks and Pools Opening Soon!!!!!

Parks and Pools are opening. Governor Tate Reeves has announced revisions of the current Safer at Home Order. Included are elements of outdoor recreation such as swimming in pools and park activities. The revised order goes in to effect Thursday, May 7th, 8am.

Outdoor Recreation:

• Parks can open to the public from 9:00AM – 7:00PM for outdoor recreation under

guidance from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and local

authorities, with people following social distancing guidelines such as 6 feet separation.

Outdoor recreation activities, such as swimming, are also allowed within those same

hours.

• Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people for indoor activities and a maximum

of 20 people for outside activities.