Parkway Undergoes Geologic Mapping

A project to produce the first comprehensive geologic maps of areas near the Natchez Trace Parkway is proceeding toward Kosciusko. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s Office of Geology released maps of the Ridgeland, Pocahontas, Clinton, Raymond and Widows Creek area in Claiborne County last month and work should move into the Kosciusko area in the next two to three years. Geologist James Starnes says the Trace is the last national park to get a geologic map showing soil types, aquifers, natural resources, animal habitats and archeological features. He says it’ll be a valuable tool for economic developers, builders, environmental interests and government leaders. The project is funded by the National Park Service.